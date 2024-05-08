New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,937 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $922,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Northcoast Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.57.

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $121.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.21 and its 200-day moving average is $149.44. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $244.95.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 480.48% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

About Avis Budget Group

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.