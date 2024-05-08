New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,484 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HHH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,181,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,891,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $156,887,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,577,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,301,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

NYSE HHH opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.72.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $335.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.32 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 53.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $140,501.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

