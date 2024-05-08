New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 71,109 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,109 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HQY. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in HealthEquity by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in HealthEquity by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,563,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 276,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,145 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Trading Up 1.4 %

HQY stock opened at $80.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.72. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HealthEquity

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,895. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.