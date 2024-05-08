New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 872 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Alamo Group worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Alamo Group by 91.1% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $93,577.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,647.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ALG. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Alamo Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $194.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.07. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.74 and a 12 month high of $231.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.02.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $425.59 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

