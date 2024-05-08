New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,588 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,588 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of LiveRamp worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 187.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 20.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 27.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,957,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

