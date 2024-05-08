Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Nordson worth $42,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 75,466 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Nordson by 918.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nordson by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,534,000 after purchasing an additional 117,337 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 124,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,822,000 after buying an additional 31,605 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN stock opened at $272.06 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $208.90 and a one year high of $278.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

