Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NPI shares. Desjardins cut their price target on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$21.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of C$5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.75. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$19.36 and a 1-year high of C$32.60.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.92). The firm had revenue of C$626.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$614.15 million. Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. Analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.1793651 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

