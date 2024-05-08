OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

OUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Stock Up 1.0 %

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

OUT opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. OUTFRONT Media has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $17.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,857,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,856,000 after purchasing an additional 134,360 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter valued at $9,774,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 819,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 480,372 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 1,449.7% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 224,700 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the third quarter worth $1,511,000.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.