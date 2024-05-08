Oxbridge Re (OXBR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($1.91) million for the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 1.6 %

OXBR stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oxbridge Re in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oxbridge Re

About Oxbridge Re

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.