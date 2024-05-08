PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACS Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of PACS opened at $24.99 on Monday. PACS Group has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $25.72.

In related news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $33,749,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,754,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,845,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

