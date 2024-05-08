PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s previous close.

PACS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of PACS stock opened at $24.99 on Monday. PACS Group has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $25.72.

In related news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $33,749,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,754,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,845,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

