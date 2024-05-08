Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Paycom Software worth $35,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 16,173.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,855,000 after acquiring an additional 782,962 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $103,800,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $48,865,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $60,077,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 18.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,441,000 after buying an additional 180,202 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.31.

NYSE PAYC opened at $176.47 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

