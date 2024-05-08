Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.78

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.78 and traded as high as $2.97. Performant Financial shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 269,899 shares changing hands.
Performant Financial Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $218.45 million, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78.
Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.57 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%.
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation or claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules, and coverage discrepancies; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.
