Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $499.90

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 499.90 ($6.28) and traded as high as GBX 526 ($6.61). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 517.50 ($6.50), with a volume of 4,229,973 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 445 ($5.59) to GBX 525 ($6.60) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 739 ($9.28) to GBX 650 ($8.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 614.60 ($7.72).

The company has a market cap of £5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3,696.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 509.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 499.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.72, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 26.65 ($0.33) dividend. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 5.46%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37,857.14%.

In other news, insider Andrew Briggs sold 40,039 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.61), for a total transaction of £210,605.14 ($264,579.32). In other Phoenix Group news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 16,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 553 ($6.95), for a total transaction of £90,116.88 ($113,212.16). Also, insider Andrew Briggs sold 40,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.61), for a total transaction of £210,605.14 ($264,579.32). Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

