ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,879 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSO. TTP Investments Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 822,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,548,000 after buying an additional 386,287 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,960,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter worth approximately $3,859,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $3,569,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.82. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $48.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.96.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

