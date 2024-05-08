ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.80

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.80 and traded as high as $35.76. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $35.64, with a volume of 537,494 shares changing hands.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Down 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.