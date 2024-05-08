PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in PTC were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of PTC by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on PTC from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.64.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $178.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.08. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.89 and a fifty-two week high of $194.24.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

