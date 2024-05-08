RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of RB Global worth $39,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get RB Global alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RB Global during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in RB Global by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in RB Global in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in RB Global by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.44. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 4.19%. RB Global’s revenue was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on RBA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,986.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $871,269.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,986.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,055 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.