Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 316.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,253,000 after acquiring an additional 21,041 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $9,715,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 28,547.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.80.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $200.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.01 and a fifty-two week high of $303.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.96.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.