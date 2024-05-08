Reviewing Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (MSDL) and The Competition

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) is one of 670 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Morgan Stanley Direct Lending to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 0 3 3 0 2.50 Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Competitors 126 570 872 14 2.49

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending presently has a consensus target price of $21.58, suggesting a potential downside of 3.17%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 83.26%. Given Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley Direct Lending $367.74 million $231.01 million 7.12 Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Competitors $1.13 billion $83.84 million 58.32

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Morgan Stanley Direct Lending. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.7% and pay out 72.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 62.81% 13.08% 6.23% Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Competitors -35.13% -44.66% 0.01%

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

