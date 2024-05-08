Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.
RIO stock opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $75.09.
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $2.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 6.6%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
