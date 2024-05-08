Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $129.62

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$129.62 and traded as high as C$139.65. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$138.65, with a volume of 7,237,381 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$137.65.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$135.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$129.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$195.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.65 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.3055556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

