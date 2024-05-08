Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Corning by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 83,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 83,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Trading Down 0.0 %

GLW stock opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $36.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

