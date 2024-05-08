Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.03 Million Stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $330,300.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $330,300.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at $388,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

XENE stock opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XENE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

