Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,245 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 3.35% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 574,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 73,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINE shares. Jonestrading reduced their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

PINE stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $209.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.25, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

