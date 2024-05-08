Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,537 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,537 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of FirstCash worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in FirstCash by 16.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in FirstCash by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 86.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 20,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $2,381,172.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,885,607 shares in the company, valued at $699,857,528.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 20,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $2,381,172.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,885,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,857,528.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,996 shares of company stock worth $33,488,004. Insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th.

FirstCash Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.05 and a 1 year high of $133.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $836.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.08 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

