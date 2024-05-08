Savant Capital LLC Invests $200,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,231 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,482,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,587,000 after purchasing an additional 102,225 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 31,796.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after purchasing an additional 89,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,877,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $355.31 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.99 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of -143.27 and a beta of 1.19.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total transaction of $930,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,166,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,986,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total transaction of $930,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,166,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,986,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,802 shares of company stock valued at $22,143,211 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.86.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

