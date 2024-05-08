Savant Capital LLC Invests $225,000 in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,721 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,239,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,404,000 after acquiring an additional 612,832 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 910.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 447,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,558,000 after purchasing an additional 402,913 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Trex by 69.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 921,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,812,000 after purchasing an additional 377,377 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,880,000 after purchasing an additional 318,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Trex by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,441,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,122,000 after buying an additional 240,850 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.56. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.03 and a 1-year high of $101.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trex

About Trex

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.