Savant Capital LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,504 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of EXPE opened at $112.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.81 and a one year high of $160.05. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.