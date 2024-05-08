Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Equinox Gold by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,530,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,602 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,619.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,775,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after buying an additional 2,613,815 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $11,742,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 3,396.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,397,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after buying an additional 1,357,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,040,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,296,000 after buying an additional 1,292,168 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 1.33. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.69%. Equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQX shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.