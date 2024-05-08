SelectQuote (SLQT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $405.44 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect SelectQuote to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.80. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

