SelectQuote (SLQT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $405.44 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect SelectQuote to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SelectQuote Stock Up 7.0 %
NYSE:SLQT opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.80. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SelectQuote
About SelectQuote
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SelectQuote
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.