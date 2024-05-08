Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.21

Shares of Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.21 and traded as high as $1.40. Senstar Technologies shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 3,443 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Senstar Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $31.70 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Senstar Technologies stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Free Report) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,285 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Senstar Technologies were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.

