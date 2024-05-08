Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,562.23

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,562.23 ($32.19) and traded as high as GBX 2,583 ($32.45). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,577 ($32.37), with a volume of 886,832 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($36.18) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,940 ($36.93).
View Our Latest Analysis on SVT
Severn Trent Trading Up 0.1 %
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Severn Trent
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.