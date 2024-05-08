Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,562.23

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,562.23 ($32.19) and traded as high as GBX 2,583 ($32.45). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,577 ($32.37), with a volume of 886,832 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($36.18) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,940 ($36.93).

Severn Trent Trading Up 0.1 %

About Severn Trent

The firm has a market cap of £7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,135.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 909.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,489.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,562.23.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

