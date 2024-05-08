Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,902,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 100,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,161,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SWAV shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, April 5th. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, April 5th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Shockwave Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.11.

In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.56, for a total transaction of $2,315,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,689,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.56, for a total value of $2,315,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,689,168.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total transaction of $155,284.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,476.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,120 shares of company stock worth $21,319,021. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $330.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.04. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $331.58.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

