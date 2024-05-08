S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $520,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.60.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $428.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $134.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $422.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.