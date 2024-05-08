Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.28

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.28 and traded as high as $17.98. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 895,765 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Ndwm LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

