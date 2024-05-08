Spruce Power (SPRU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Spruce Power had a negative net margin of 82.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter.

Spruce Power Stock Performance

Shares of SPRU opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Spruce Power has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $8.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Spruce Power Company Profile

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 75,000 customers.

