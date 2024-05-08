SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,704.03

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,704.03 ($21.41) and traded as high as GBX 1,780.50 ($22.37). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,780.50 ($22.37), with a volume of 3,716,968 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSE. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 2,300 ($28.89) to GBX 2,000 ($25.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SSE from GBX 2,050 ($25.75) to GBX 2,075 ($26.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,959 ($24.61).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,639.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,704.03. The company has a market capitalization of £19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,359.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16,603.77%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

