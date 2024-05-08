Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,244,000 after buying an additional 7,883,816 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 100,358.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,714,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972,806 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,047,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Stellantis by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,173,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,858,000 after purchasing an additional 442,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Stellantis by 2.8% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,750,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,803,000 after purchasing an additional 156,759 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stellantis

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,251,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,095,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Stellantis Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $1.147 per share. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

