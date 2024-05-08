Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Distribution Solutions Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Distribution Solutions Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of DSGR opened at $35.64 on Monday. Distribution Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Distribution Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $405.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norwood Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 935,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,321,000 after buying an additional 467,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 172,007 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 267,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 130,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 258,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

