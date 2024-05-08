Susquehanna Increases Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $40.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

CRTO opened at $37.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $39.54.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $804,056.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,601.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 23,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $770,856.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,682,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $804,056.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,601.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,268 shares of company stock worth $3,736,371. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the third quarter worth $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

