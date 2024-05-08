Suzano (SUZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Suzano had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Suzano to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Suzano Stock Down 11.7 %

SUZ stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. Suzano has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.