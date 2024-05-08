Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Camden Property Trust worth $33,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3,054.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 27,337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 32.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

CPT opened at $105.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $114.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Camden Property Trust

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.