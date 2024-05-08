Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Camden Property Trust worth $33,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3,054.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 27,337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 32.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.
Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.0 %
CPT opened at $105.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $114.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Camden Property Trust
About Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Camden Property Trust
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.