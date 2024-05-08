Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of TransUnion worth $41,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 104.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 124,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 63,812 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 40.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,505,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in TransUnion by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $82.75.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TransUnion

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,548.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.