Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Burlington Stores worth $39,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $84,000.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BURL opened at $187.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $232.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Piper Sandler raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.31.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

