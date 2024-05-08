Swiss National Bank Has $32.59 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Boston Properties worth $32,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,957,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after acquiring an additional 906,069 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,709,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,986,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,143,000 after buying an additional 429,587 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 43.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,369,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,439,000 after acquiring an additional 417,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 660,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,286,000 after buying an additional 322,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BXP opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.22. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $73.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on BXP

About Boston Properties

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.