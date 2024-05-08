Swiss National Bank Has $33.52 Million Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,193,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Royalty Pharma worth $33,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 75.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 209,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 90,282 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 103.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,582 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 290,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 96,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

RPRX stock opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 48.22%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

