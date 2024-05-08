Swiss National Bank Has $35.56 Million Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of Roku worth $35,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Roku alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth $37,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,751 shares of company stock worth $4,375,835. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roku

Roku Stock Down 0.3 %

ROKU stock opened at $60.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.69. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.