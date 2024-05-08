Swiss National Bank Has $37.78 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of DocuSign worth $37,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,260,000 after buying an additional 482,472 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,948 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,344,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 839,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 77.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 531,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 18.8% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 703,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after purchasing an additional 111,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $46,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,277 shares of company stock worth $3,159,756. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.98, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.63.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

