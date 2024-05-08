Swiss National Bank Has $38.04 Million Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of AECOM worth $38,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AECOM alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in AECOM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in AECOM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 45,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on AECOM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.43.

AECOM Stock Down 3.2 %

AECOM stock opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.77. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $98.72.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.